UAE Floating Hospital welcomes 5 new patients from Gaza Strip

AL ARISH, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital at Al Arish Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt has received five new patients from the Gaza Strip to undergo necessary medical care and treatment, as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian and medical efforts under ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

With the arrival of the new patients, the total number of cases received by the UAE Floating Hospital has risen to 66. Medical and nursing teams immediately began conducting the required examinations and assessments upon their arrival, in preparation for providing appropriate healthcare in line with the highest approved medical standards.

The UAE Floating Hospital continues to fulfil its humanitarian and medical role by delivering comprehensive treatment services to Palestinian patients arriving from Gaza, through specialised medical and administrative teams working around the clock to ensure rapid response and the provision of necessary care across various specialties.

The UAE Floating Hospital is one of the most prominent humanitarian medical initiatives launched by the UAE under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reflecting its steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and providing medical and relief assistance amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.