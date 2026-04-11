Zayed Charity Run organises run for nation race on 18 April

ABU DHABI, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Supreme Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and National Projects Office, announced today the organisation of the “Hassantak Ya Watan” sports race, scheduled to take place at 8:00 a.m. on 18 April.

The race will start from Wahat Al Karama, with broad participation from various segments of society, in an event that combines sport and national spirit.

The organising committee stated that the race titled ''I fortified you, my homeland" aims to enhance community awareness of the importance of physical fitness, while reinforcing values of belonging and loyalty to the nation. The event carries a symbolic significance that reflects appreciation for the sacrifices of the martyrs commemorated at Wahat Al Karama, one of the UAE’s major national landmarks.

Thousands of participants are expected to take part in the race, alongside their families and a large audience interested in sports and community activities. The race will feature a single 5-kilometre category, allowing participation across different age groups and fitness levels.

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said the event embodies the vision of the UAE leadership in promoting and strengthening national values among all members of society.

He noted that the run for the nation race carries a profound humanitarian and national message, combining sport with appreciation for the efforts of the frontline defenders, and fostering a spirit of belonging and social cohesion.

He added that the race offers a community experience open to everyone who considers the UAE their home, providing an opportunity to express their belonging and loyalty regardless of background, nationality, or pace.

He further noted that participation in the race will be free of charge, with the highest standards of organisation and safety in place, calling on community members to actively take part in this event, which reflects the unity of UAE society.

The event is part of a series of sports and community activities taking place across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during April, within efforts to support healthy lifestyles, enhance quality of life, and reinforce values of loyalty and belonging among all segments of society, in line with the UAE’s culture of coexistence and tolerance.

Registration link:in.njuko.com/run-for-the-nation