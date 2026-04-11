Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to begin official visit to China on Sunday

ABU DHABI, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is to begin an official visit to the People’s Republic of China on Sunday, 12 April 2026, as part of the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation serving mutual interests, for the benefit of both nations and their peoples.

The visit aims to further advance cooperation and elevate the longstanding ties between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China, underpinned by a comprehensive strategic partnership spanning key priority sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders and prominent economic partners from the UAE.