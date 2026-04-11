Over AED 484 million in real estate transactions in Ajman in Q1

AJMAN, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) – The Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation affirmed that the emirate’s real estate market maintained its upward performance during the first quarter of 2026, recording 924 real estate transactions in development projects with a total value exceeding AED 484 million.

Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department, explained that the first-quarter results reflect strong investor confidence and the attractiveness of the real estate sector, given the emirate’s competitive advantages, promising projects, and diverse investment opportunities available to investors.

He also highlighted the ease and efficiency of project registration procedures, noting that foreign investments exceeded AED 396 million.

He pointed out that Al Zorah area recorded the highest transaction value in real estate development projects at AED15 million, while “Garden Residences” topped the list of most traded projects, followed by “Corniche Tower” and “Lavender Tower”, according to Ajman Real Estate Index data.

The Director-General added that the number of residential units in registered projects during the first quarter reached 2,083 units, stressing that all real estate development projects are subject to continuous monitoring and periodic field inspections to ensure developers and management companies comply with providing comfort for residents and enhancing quality of life across residential communities.