Hamdan bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at Baynunah Palace

AL DHAFRA, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received several citizens and officials at Baynunah Palace today to monitor local welfare and service standards.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reaffirming the leadership's commitment to regional development and ensuring a high quality of life. He emphasised that the UAE’s strength is rooted in its social cohesion and the unity of the Emirati family that, he said, remains the bedrock of national progress.

The security and stability of the nation, he noted, are the fruits of the leadership’s vision and the dedication of military and security institutions in safeguarding national achievements.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan listened to citizens' feedback on public services and vital sectors. The attendees expressed their appreciation for the leadership’s direct engagement and the ongoing sustainable development across the UAE.

The reception was attended by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative’s Court in Al Dhafra Region, and senior officials.