Rain forecast, drop in temperatures across UAE on Sunday

ABU DHABI, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy conditions for tomorrow, with a chance of rainfall across various parts of the country.

The NCM noted that convective clouds are expected to form, accompanied by a drop in temperatures. Light to moderate winds are anticipated, which may freshen or become strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand that could reduce horizontal visibility.

Sea conditions will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf, becoming rough at times during cloud activity, while the Oman Sea will remain light to moderate.