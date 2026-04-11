Ajman construction surge drives record 27,000 material tests in Q1

AJMAN, 11th April (WAM)-- The Building Material Testing Laboratory of the Ajman Municipality & Planning Department issued more than 27,000 reports during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the sustained pace of construction and urban development across the emirate. This activity aligns with the Ajman Vision 2030 strategy to manage comprehensive urban growth and enhance the emirate’s attractiveness and quality of life.

Dr. Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector, stated that these technical reports are a cornerstone for ensuring project quality. He noted that materials undergo rigorous testing against international standards, such as ASTM, BS, and EN, to verify their physical and mechanical properties.

During Q1 2026, the laboratory focused on vital assessments including concrete compression, soil testing, and the analysis of reinforcing steel, asphalt, and aggregates. These inspections ensure all materials meet the highest global specifications for durability and sustainability.

Engineer Abdullah Al Tamimi, Director of the Central Laboratories Department, highlighted that the volume of reports reflects a rising demand for testing services driven by Ajman's expanding infrastructure. "Digital transformation, led by the 'Ammar' system and LIMS, has streamlined laboratory operations, enabling faster sample processing and quicker results for contractors and developers," he noted.

Looking forward, the laboratory plans to adopt further advanced analytical technologies and expand its international accreditations to reinforce Ajman’s position as a regional hub for construction innovation and digital transformation.