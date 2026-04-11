Kuwait Interior Ministry foils terror funding plot

KUWAIT 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced today that it has foiled a plot aimed at undermining national security and financing terrorist entities.

In a statement released via the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Ministry confirmed that the State Security Service apprehended 24 citizens, including one individual whose citizenship had been revoked. The suspects were found in possession of funds linked to illegal activities.

Additionally, authorities identified eight citizens currently abroad, one of whom also had their citizenship revoked, who were part of an organised network collecting and holding funds under religious pretexts for transfer based on instructions from outside the country.

The Ministry stated that the funds were gathered from donors who contributed in good faith, believing the money was destined for legitimate charitable causes. However, investigations revealed that the organisers diverted these funds to unlawful entities, exploiting the trust of the donors and violating the intended purpose of the contributions.

The suspects reportedly used commercial and professional entities as fronts to move money. They employed sophisticated methods to bypass suspicion, including distributing funds among several individuals for transport by land and air.

Legal action has been initiated against those arrested, and they have been referred to the relevant authorities. Investigations remain ongoing to identify and apprehend all other individuals involved in the network.