DIAFA acquires majority stake in Richard Caring’s iconic hospitality portfolio

ABU DHABI, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- DIAFA, the Abu Dhabi–based luxury & hospitality investment platform and IHC Group affiliate, today announced the completion of a majority investment in the hospitality portfolio of Richard Caring, one of the most influential figures in the global restaurant industry.

The ten-figure transaction includes The Ivy Brasseries, the luxury restaurant portfolio of Caprice Holdings -featuring Scott’s, Sexy Fish, and Noema - as well as the iconic private members’ clubs of The Birley Clubs, including Annabel’s, George, Harry’s Bar, and Mark’s Club.

Richard Caring will remain Executive Chairman, ensuring continuity of vision and leadership across the portfolio. Together, DIAFA and Caring will lead the next phase of global expansion, including the highly anticipated opening of Annabel’s in New York, alongside the continued international growth of Scott’s, Sexy Fish, and Noema. The Ivy Brasseries, which will continue their expansion across the UK in 2026, are also expected to explore new openings in the United States and other international markets.

DIAFA is an Abu Dhabi–based luxury lifestyle group and IHC Group affiliate, established to build the world’s leading global luxury food and beverage platform. Its portfolio includes leading global hospitality brands such as Azumi Group (including Zuma and ROKA), The h.wood Group (including Delilah, The Nice Guy, and Bird Streets Club), and now adds Caprice Holdings, alongside The Birley Clubs.

Founded in response to a fundamental shift in consumer behavior, where experiences are valued over products, authenticity over aspiration, and meaningful connections over transactions, DIAFA brings together the finest expressions of luxury dining and hospitality under a single, globally scalable platform.

DIAFA's goal is to build the world's most celebrated F&B portfolio, from global cornerstone institutions and iconic members' clubs to premium social destinations and innovative casual concepts that are redefining how people gather, celebrate, and connect. The group partners with both category leaders and emerging brands, those with strong, authentic identities and the potential to achieve lasting global relevance. DIAFA’s strategy is anchored in a single principle: partnering with the best. This means working alongside visionary founders, leveraging established market strength, and unlocking the capacity to scale internationally.

To lead this vision, DIAFA has appointed Ravi Thakran, a seasoned leader in the global luxury sector, as Group CEO. Formerly Group Chairman of LVMH Asia and Founder of L Capital Asia, the private equity arm backed by LVMH and Groupe Arnault, Thakran oversaw over $4 billion in investments across 32 companies. With over three decades at the forefront of global luxury, Thakran brings a deep understanding of what distinguishes enduring brands from the rest, expertise he now applies to shaping DIAFA’s F&B portfolio on a global stage as Group CEO.

Ravi thakran, Group CEo of diafa, said: “This transaction marks the beginning of a new chapter in global luxury hospitality. We are curating a portfolio of the world’s most iconic and culturally defining brands, with the ambition to shape how the next generation experiences dining, social connection, and lifestyle. Together with Richard Caring, we are building a platform of enduring value and global influence."

Richard Caring, Founder & Executive Chairman of caprice holdings, added: "I am delighted to partner with the visionary DIAFA team, and I am confident that we will bring our world-class brands to new markets and continue to elevate our vision for hospitality to exciting new heights. DIAFA’s commitment to investing in exceptional luxury brands makes them the right partner, and I look forward to building something truly enduring together."