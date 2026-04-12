Digital School’s 'Donate Your Own Device 2.0' hits 70% milestone in record time

DUBAI, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Launched by the Digital School, the "Donate Your Own Device 2.0" campaign has recorded a significant milestone, attracting wide community engagement and achieving 70% of its target, namely collecting 100,000 electronic devices, in record time.

Launched in August 2025 in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and with the participation of more than 140 government entities, private sector organisations, and educational institutions across the UAE, the "Donate Your Own Device 2.0" campaign aims to collect 100,000 used electronic devices.

It targets refurbishing, recycling, and distributing these devices to students worldwide. It reflects a comprehensive vision that integrates education, humanitarian action, and environmental sustainability, further promoting its position as one of the leading global initiatives aiming to expand digital learning and enable students in underserved communities.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of the Board of the Digital School, stated that the campaign's achievements embody the UAE's vision and reflect the leadership's strategic directives to leverage technology and digital knowledge in humanitarian and community empowerment, thus contributing to expanding access to digital education worldwide and reinforcing a sustainable approach that combines innovation with social impact.

“The initiative represents a leading model of effective partnerships between government, the private sector, and the community, supporting the development of resilient digital education ecosystems that keep pace with global transformations and empower underserved communities with the tools of the future,” he added.

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Red Crescent and Member of the Board of the Digital School, stated that the “Donate Your Own Device” initiative promotes the UAE’s leading model that brings together humanitarian and development efforts with environmental sustainability.

“The outstanding results achieved by the campaign reflect the community’s awareness and commitment to the values of giving and social responsibility. It goes beyond simply providing devices; contributing to empowering students in underserved communities with access to quality digital education that supports their academic journey and shapes the future.

The strategic partnership between the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the Digital School reflects the integrated efforts to boost the initiative’s impact, not only in supporting education, but also in embedding sustainability through reuse and recycling, thus contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.

He re-affirmed that the ERC continues to support such high-impact initiatives and work with partners to include more beneficiaries regionally and internationally, further promoting the UAE’s position as a global model in leveraging innovation to serve humanity.

Launched in 2023 during the UAE's Year of Sustainability, the "Donate Your Own Device" campaign, represents an exceptional Emirati model that combines humanitarian innovation with environmental sustainability. The devices collected, with a total weight of approximately 320 metric tonnes, have generated tangible environmental impact; reducing 320 tonnes of CO2 emissions, saving more than 1.5 million kilowatts of energy, decreasing fuel consumption by over 460,000 litres, and limiting electronic waste equivalent to more than 90,000 square metres.

The campaign follows an integrated framework that begins with device collection and classification, followed by the refurbishment of usable devices through secure data wiping, maintenance, and reconditioning in line with the highest standards. Devices that are no longer fit for use are recycled through environmentally safe methods.

The refurbished devices are then delivered as part of a comprehensive educational model that includes digital classroom setup, teacher training, and the provision of educational content, ensuring the sustainability of the campaign’s impact.

Refurbished devices have already reached several countries, including Jordan, Mauritania, Lebanon, and Egypt, in addition to supporting schools within the UAE. Edition 2.0 further included the shipment of 1,050 computers to Lesotho, Namibia, and Angola, supporting the establishment of 30 schools with fully integrated digital learning spaces, in collaboration with the ministries of education in the target countries.

The initiative has also contributed to building an integrated logistics partnership ecosystem, including collaboration with national shipping companies to reduce transportation costs and accelerate delivery to beneficiaries.

The campaign is implemented in partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, and Ecycles as the executive partner. The Digital School has renewed its call for individuals and entities to participate by donating used electronic devices or making financial contributions through the official channels in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, or through the campaign's website: www.donateyourowndevice.org.

Contributions can also be made by sending an SMS to 2441 for &e subscribers, or 3551 for du subscribers.

The Digital School, launched by His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in November 2020, is the first accredited digital school of its kind. It has successfully reached more than 850,000 beneficiaries across 40 countries, offering educational programmes in seven languages in partnership with governments, international organisations and universities. It is academically accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) in the United States.