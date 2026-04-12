UAE judo team opens its Asian Championships campaign

BEIJING, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE national judo team will begin its participation in the 2026 Asian Senior Judo Championships, scheduled from 16th to 18th April in China, with the men’s lightweight divisions under 60kg and under 66kg, and the women’s under 52kg category.

The UAE Judo Federation said the delegation will arrive in China from Japan following a training camp at Tokai University in Tokyo.

The championship, organised by the Chinese Judo Association under the supervision of the International Judo Federation, will be held at Ordos Sports Hall and feature 207 athletes from 21 countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Syria and Lebanon.

The UAE delegation is headed by Dr Nasser Al Tamimi, member of the National Olympic Committee and Vice President of the federation, and includes head coach Viktor Siktorov and technical staff.

The UAE squad comprises 12 athletes across weight categories: Simon Konstantin (under 60kg), Nar Mend Bayan (under 66kg), Naji Yazbek and Mohammed Bek (under 73kg), Talal Shafili and Omar Jad (under 81kg), Aram Grigorian (under 90kg), Zafar Kosovo (under 100kg), Omar Maroof (over 100kg), Bishirat Khardodi (under 52kg), Maitha Abdullah Al Neyadi (under 57kg), and Eliza Litev (under 78kg).

Mohammed bin Thaaloob Al Derai, President of the UAE Judo Federation, said the championship will begin with the draw ceremony next Wednesday, following preparation stages in Japan.

He added that the participation is significant as it provides an opportunity to secure qualifying points for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and forms part of the team’s annual preparation programme.