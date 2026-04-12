UAE sets Guinness World Record for most nationalities carrying flag banner

ABU DHABI, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Frontline healthcare workers from Burjeel Holdings, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, have set a new Guinness World Record for the largest number of nationalities participating in carrying a UAE flag banner bearing the slogan “Our Nation, Our Heartbeat”, with the participation of 64 nationalities.

The initiative took place yesterday on Hudayriyat Island as part of the closing ceremony of the annual Burjeel Games, organised in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council under the theme “Our Nation, Our Heartbeat”, inspired by the leadership’s directives to promote unity and raise the national flag.

During the event, participants carried a single banner featuring the UAE flag and the slogan, measuring 85 metres in length and weighing more than 200 kilograms. A total of 153 participants representing 64 nationalities walked a distance of 100 metres while holding the banner above their heads, surpassing the previous record of 58 nationalities set in Dubai in 2019.

His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the achievement reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing status as a global hub for sports and community events that combine athletic excellence with human and national values.

He added that the partnership with Burjeel Holdings aligns with the council’s efforts to support initiatives that strengthen unity and social cohesion, highlighting the role of sport as a bridge that brings together diverse cultures and nationalities under the UAE flag.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said the initiative reflects the UAE’s unique model in uniting cultural diversity under a shared vision, and represents a true expression of the strength and cohesion of its society.