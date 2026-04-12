Ministry of Sports to launch ‘Chess Digital League on 14 April

DUBAI, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Sports (MoS) will launch the Chess Digital League (CDL) on 14th April, 2026, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE), the UAE School and University Sports Federation (UAESUSF), the UAE Chess Federation and other entities.

Held under the slogan “Your Move. Your Moment”, the championship aims to promote school sports and identify talented students across different age groups.

The competition will allow students from all school cycles to showcase their cognitive skills in a digital environment, supporting efforts to strengthen mind sports within the UAE’s sports ecosystem.

The qualifying stage will take place on 14th and 16th April across three categories, with the top six players from each group advancing to the final Masters round, bringing the total finalists to 18. The prize pool exceeds AED60,000.

H.H. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Under-Secretary for Sports Development and Competitiveness at MoS and President of UAESUSF, said, “The competition reflects our commitment to strengthening school sports and providing students with opportunities to develop their athletic and cognitive skills.”

He added, “The Chess Digital League enhances strategic thinking and decision-making abilities while offering a competitive platform to identify and develop talent, as the journey to creating champions begins at schools.”

Mohammed Al Qasim, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education, said the initiative supports a stimulating learning environment that enhances students’ quality of life and develops critical thinking and analytical skills.

He added that the initiative reflects strong national partnerships and contributes to discovering and nurturing talent, preparing a generation capable of strengthening the UAE’s future in sports.