Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Easter celebrations at Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended Easter celebrations at St Anthony Cathedral of the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Essam Ashour, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the UAE, alongside members of the Egyptian community and diplomatic and social figures.

The attendance reflects the UAE’s commitment to sharing the celebrations of different religious communities and promoting coexistence, tolerance and human understanding.

In his remarks, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said, “I am pleased to be with you tonight at your celebration of the glorious Easter, which represents an occasion for purity of the soul, joy of the heart and faith in the greatness of the Creator. I extend my best wishes for a happy feast, praying that these holidays remain a source of harmony and love among people.”

He added, “Our gathering in this church in Abu Dhabi reflects the UAE’s journey in promoting coexistence, communication and human fraternity, bringing together people of different nationalities and religions in a spirit of cohesion that supports the nation’s aspirations.”

He affirmed confidence that prayers during the celebration would include wishes for the continued safety, stability and prosperity of the UAE under its wise leadership.

Sheikh Nahyan also highlighted the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Egypt, expressing appreciation for the Egyptian community’s role in the country and extending greetings to the people of Egypt and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

He further expressed appreciation for the Coptic Church and its role in supporting its members, and for St Anthony Cathedral in promoting values of tolerance, coexistence and brotherhood.

The event reflects the UAE’s commitment to respect for cultural and religious diversity, reinforcing its position as a global model of coexistence, bringing together more than 200 nationalities in an environment of security and mutual understanding.

The UAE continues to promote tolerance through policies and initiatives that encourage acceptance, strengthen dialogue among cultures and support peaceful coexistence.

Attendees at the cathedral expressed appreciation for Sheikh Nahyan’s participation, noting that it reflects the UAE’s values of tolerance and its commitment to strengthening social cohesion.