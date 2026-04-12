UAE medical aid convoy delivers 53 tonnes to Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

GAZA, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- A UAE medical aid convoy entered the Gaza Strip as part of the United Arab Emirates’ ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their humanitarian suffering, within the framework of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The convoy comprises eight trucks carrying 53 tonnes of medical aid, including medicines, medical equipment, supplies, and medical furniture, contributing to strengthening the capacity of healthcare facilities to continue providing treatment services amid the difficult humanitarian and health conditions in the sector.

The aid supports the UAE field hospital in Rafah and the UAE medical centre in Khan Younis, in addition to contributing to the broader support of the healthcare sector in Gaza by providing essential medical needs that enhance the readiness of health institutions and enable medical staff to perform their duties and meet the needs of patients and the injured.

The UAE medical aid team continues its efforts around the clock to coordinate and deliver relief and medical assistance, ensuring a swift response to urgent needs within the Gaza Strip, reflecting the UAE’s steadfast commitment to its humanitarian approach in standing by those in need during times of crisis.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 embodies the UAE’s continued model of humanitarian giving, providing relief and medical support to the Palestinian people through a sustained aid bridge by land, sea, and air, helping to bolster their resilience and ease the severity of the humanitarian conditions they face.