SEWA completes eight 33/11 kV substations

SHARJAH, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) is continuing to implement its ambitious projects to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of its power transmission network. The authority has achieved strategic qualitative milestones during 2025 as part of its plan to improve the efficiency of the electricity network and strengthen its reliability and sustainability in line with the highest approved technical standards.

Among the key achievements was the completion and commissioning of eight electricity transmission and distribution substations operating at 33/11 kV with high operational efficiency. Work is also continuing on 15 additional projects within future expansion and development plans, supporting urban and economic growth and meeting the increasing demand for energy.

Engineer Hamad Al Tuneiji, Director of the Energy Transmission Department, stated that the authority is implementing energy transmission projects and enhancing the efficiency of the electricity network in the Emirate of Sharjah according to the best specifications. This is in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide all necessary resources to deliver the best services to the emirate’s residents.

He added that the Energy Transmission Department continues its efforts to develop the electricity grid infrastructure, ensuring service sustainability, efficiency, and reliability to serve the community and vital sectors in the emirate through specialised technical teams. The department is committed to applying the highest engineering and technical standards across all projects.

Engineer Abdullah Al Kous, Deputy Director of the Energy Transmission Department, confirmed that the authority’s achievements in energy transmission during 2025 include the implementation of a project to connect the solar power plant of the Sharjah Petroleum Authority to the electricity grid. This step strengthens the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid, improves the reliability of electricity supply, and supports stable and sustainable operations in line with best practices and technical standards.

As part of engineering governance and quality control, the Energy Transmission Department reviewed and approved 867 engineering designs for substation projects and grid

development during 2025, ensuring strict compliance with technical specifications, safety standards, and operational quality.

He also noted that within major strategic projects, the Al Matar 220 kV substation has been commissioned, which is the largest electricity transmission substation in the Emirate of Sharjah. This represents a significant addition to the grid’s capacity and operational flexibility.