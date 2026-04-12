Sharjah Self-Defence tops round 3 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Round 3 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (No-Gi) concluded today at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, with competitions in the Under-18, Adults and Masters divisions bringing the event to a close after two days.

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club finished top of the medal standings, followed by Palms Sports – Team 777 in second place and M.O.D UAE in third.

The final day of the event in Fujairah featured a good level of competition across all categories. Adults' matches showed strength and discipline, under-18 athletes competed with confidence, while Masters competitors brought experience and control, reflecting the continued development of the sport across all levels.

Each round of the championship is equally important for athletes and clubs alike as small details continue to make the difference, with quick transitions and taking opportunities playing a key role in deciding matches, especially with the close level of competition.

The competitions were attended by a host of dignitaries, including Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohamed Al Dhahouri, Member of Sharjah Consultative Council; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Nasser Mohammed Al Yamahi, Director-General of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; Ali Obaid Al Hafeiti, Director General of the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy; Mariam Abdullah Al Matrooshi, Deputy Director of the Finance Department of the Government of Fujairah; Ali Mohammed, Fujairah City Centre Branch Manager at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank; Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; and Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of Sports Affairs at Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The competitions today showed the strong level of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. The performances by athletes across different categories, from youth to Masters, show how athletes continue to develop at every stage. The level we are seeing comes from the ongoing work between the Federation and clubs, with a focus on proper preparation and helping athletes adapt to different styles of competition.”

He added that the championship continues to strengthen jiu-jitsu as a leading national sport by providing a strong competitive environment that helps develop athletes and prepare them to represent the UAE at regional and international events.

Mariam Al Matrooshi, Deputy Director of the Fujairah Finance Department, said, “The strong attendance for today’s competitions shows the growing popularity of jiu-jitsu and the interest in the competitions. Hosting events like this in Fujairah helps strengthen the connection between the community and the sport.”

Omran Al Mazmi, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club athlete and gold medallist in the under-18 46 kg division, said, “I have taken part in more than 10 rounds of the championship and have won six gold medals so far. What stands out is the level of competition and the number of participants. I have been practising jiu-jitsu for two years and spend a lot of time on it because of its importance and benefits.”

Round 3 concluded with positive feedback on both the level of competition and the organisation, showing the continued growth of the championship as the season progresses.