Yas Mall becomes first in region to adopt 'Hidden Disabilities Sunflower' programme

ABU DHABI, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar has announced that Yas Mall has become the first mall in the region to meet the requirements of the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme, enhancing support for visitors with non-visible disabilities.

The milestone reflects collaboration between Aldar, the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Topland, with the initiative integrated across customer service operations at Yas Mall.

All customer-facing staff have been trained to recognise the sunflower lanyard and provide enhanced support, ensuring a consistent and inclusive experience for visitors.

The programme requires meeting international standards, including staff training and full operational integration, demonstrating how accessibility can be embedded into daily operations.

As part of the initiative, Aldar commissioned 10,000 sunflower lanyards produced by People of Determination at the Zayed Authority’s printing workshop, to be introduced across its destinations.

Yas Mall’s achievement supports Yas Island’s ambition to become an Inclusive City and aligns with wider inclusion efforts led by the Department of Community Development.

Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director of Sustainability and Community Outreach at Aldar, said, “The introduction of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme reflects our commitment to creating environments where everyone feels welcomed and supported.”

Abdulla Ismail Al Kamali, Executive Director for People of Determination Sector at the Zayed Authority, said the initiative strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as an inclusive city and supports efforts to enhance quality of life and empowerment.

He added that the authority will continue expanding the initiative across the emirate in collaboration with partners to promote awareness and inclusion.

Andy Faulkner, CEO of Topland Group, said the programme enhances inclusivity while supporting People of Determination through the production of sunflower lanyards.

The initiative reflects broader efforts to promote accessibility, noting that a significant proportion of disabilities globally are non-visible, highlighting the importance of awareness in public spaces.