Dubai Municipality completes Phase 1 of project to develop sewerage, stormwater network in Al Quoz Creative Zone

DUBAI, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has completed Phase 1 of the Sewerage and Stormwater Network Development Project in Al Quoz Creative Zone, one of Dubai’s most dynamic and economically active areas, at a cost of AED250 million. The total investment in the project is AED500 million.

The project aims to develop an integrated, adaptable, and sustainable sewerage and stormwater system serving Al Quoz Industrial Areas 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as the area located between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. It spans a total area of 1,600 hectares and covers more than 1,507 plots.

Phase 1 included the construction of sewerage and stormwater drainage networks covering 155 hectares and 123 plots. Supporting the emirate’s sustainable sewerage infrastructure, Dubai Municipality delivered sewerage networks adding up to a length of 15 kilometres, with pipe diameters ranging from 160 mm to 1,600 mm. The works also included the development of an integrated stormwater drainage network extending 14 kilometres, with pipe diameters ranging from 200 mm to 3,000 mm.

This project forms part of the emirate-wide Sewerage System Development Programme, which aims to transform the system into a more sustainable, innovative, and efficient network. It also aligns with the Tasreef programme for stormwater drainage development, valued at AED30 billion — the largest unified stormwater collection system in the region and one of the most operationally efficient — designed to increase drainage capacity by 700 per cent for the next 100 years.

His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The Sewerage and Stormwater Network Development Project in Al Quoz is one of Dubai Municipality’s key strategic projects to enhance the efficiency, resilience, and operational readiness of the emirate’s infrastructure systems. It supports Dubai’s ongoing urban and population growth, reinforces its position as a global leader in sustainable urban planning, and strengthens the future readiness of its infrastructure, making Dubai a more attractive, sustainable, and liveable city.”

He added: “The project enhances the efficiency of sewerage and stormwater infrastructure systems in Al Quoz Creative Zone and supports its integrated urban model. It will further strengthen the area’s appeal as a vibrant hub for economic and investment activity, while keeping pace with the emirate’s future development requirements.”

Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “This project contributes to enhancing the efficiency of the rainwater drainage system and the smooth flow of water in the Al Quoz Creative Zone, while reducing water accumulation. This ensures the continuity of services and business operations and supports the city’s resilience and preparedness to face various future climatic conditions.”

Dubai Municipality continues to implement transformative infrastructure projects that strengthen the emirate’s resilience to future environmental challenges, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure service continuity in line with urban and population growth. These efforts support Dubai’s transition towards a smart and sustainable city model, aligned with national agendas and the leadership’s vision to position Dubai as a global benchmark for infrastructure quality and public services.