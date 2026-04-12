UAE President receives Indian Minister of External Affairs

ABU DHABI, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr Jaishankar conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and his wishes for the UAE’s continued security and prosperity. His Highness asked him to convey his greetings to the Indian Prime Minister, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for India and its people.

The two sides discussed cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India, as well as ways to advance ties in line with their development priorities and mutual interests.

They also discussed developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as their impact on maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy.

The meeting addressed the Iranian terrorist aggression targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty and international law and norms.

His Excellency reiterated India’s solidarity with the UAE regarding all measures it is taking to defend itself and safeguard its sovereignty and security and ensure the safety of its territory and people.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and officials.