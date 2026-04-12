Jaheziya launches first national Programme to develop surgeons’ skills in emergency, disaster preparedness

ABU DHABI, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Unified and Integrated Preparedness and Response System “Jaheziya” has launched the first national specialised programme to develop surgeons’ skills in emergency and disaster preparedness, in a strategic step reflecting the UAE’s commitment to strengthening national health readiness and building an integrated system capable of rapid and effective response to emergencies and disasters.

The programme will run for one week across several emirates, taking place in Ajman on Tuesday, Fujairah on Wednesday, Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday, and concluding in Dubai next Saturday.

This initiative marks a pioneering national milestone, the first of its kind in the UAE, placing it among leading specialised programmes regionally and globally outside the United States. It builds on the success of its initial operational phase, which trained hundreds of surgeons and consultants across the UAE within an integrated system involving government, private, and military sectors.

The programme features an intensive four-week training structure designed across four key phases: a foundation phase covering emergency concepts and triage; an advanced phase focusing on surgical operations management in disaster and resource-limited environments; a leadership phase addressing decision-making and operations under pressure; and a final application phase involving advanced simulations and multi-agency field exercises.

It aims to enhance capabilities and operational capacity by preparing elite surgeons and consultants, supporting the localisation of global best practices, and developing a scalable national model adaptable regionally and internationally.

Dr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajami, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon and CEO of Jaheziya, said the programme builds on a successful training experience in its initial phase, which included elite surgeons from the UAE, Canada, Europe, and Australia working in leading healthcare institutions such as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Rashid Hospital, SEHA facilities, and PureHealth Group entities.

He noted that the programme has proven effective in strengthening both leadership and clinical capabilities of surgeons in emergency and disaster environments, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for specialised medical training in this field.