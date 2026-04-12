Abu Dhabi Police warn against unauthorised celebratory parades

ABU DHABI, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) --Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has issued a directive requiring the public to obtain prior authorisation from competent authorities before organising any celebratory parades or public gatherings.

The command underlined that strict adherence to regulatory frameworks is essential to uphold public safety and mitigate risks to lives and private property.

The authority noted that the legal coordination of events is a prerequisite for maintaining civil security and ensuring unimpeded traffic flow. Citizens and residents are urged to demonstrate social responsibility by reporting any unauthorised activities to the police.

The Directorate General of Traffic and Patrols specifically warned against the hazards of spontaneous road gatherings. Authorities clarified that dangerous behaviours, such as passengers leaning out of windows or sunroofs, are subject to heavy penalties.

Under Article 1 of the Federal Traffic Law, driving in a manner that endangers the public carries a fine of AED2,000, 23 traffic points, and vehicle impoundment for 60 days. Additionally, Article 94 stipulates that participating in an unpermitted parade results in a AED500 fine, 4 traffic points, and a 15-day impoundment for light vehicles.