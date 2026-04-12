Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence drives innovation, sustainability

ABU DHABI, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence serves as a strategic national initiative designed to transform the agricultural sector by embedding a culture of innovation and sustainability to bolster food security.

Now in its fourth cycle, the award has established itself as an integrated platform for farmers, livestock producers, and supporting institutions, encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies to improve production efficiency and the quality of local products.

The 2025–2026 edition has achieved significant momentum through five specialised festivals held at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, covering agriculture, livestock, food, flowers, and honey.

These events provide an interactive environment for producers and experts to exchange knowledge while encouraging consumers to support national products. The Al Wathba Honey Festival has specifically enabled beekeepers to market their produce and adopt global best practices, while the Livestock Festival has expanded its reach nationwide to incentivise the development of local breeds and sustainable breeding methods.

The initiative further promotes environmental aesthetics through the Flower Festival, which discovers national talent in landscaping and sustainable garden design.

Beyond production, the award incorporates social dimensions by hosting heritage competitions for people of determination, ensuring inclusive community participation and a strong connection to national identity. Additionally, the focus on aquaculture highlights the importance of modern fish farming techniques in diversifying food sources.

Collectively, these efforts reinforce the award’s role not merely as a recognition of excellence, but as a comprehensive ecosystem driving the UAE’s transition toward a technology-led and food-secure future.