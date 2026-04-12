City secure vital victory over Chelsea to keep title hopes alive

LONDON, 12th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Manchester City reignited their Premier League title charge with a commanding 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Following a cagey opening half, City intensified their attack after the interval, breaking the deadlock when Nico O’Reilly converted a precise header.

The visitors doubled their advantage shortly after as Marc Guéhi clinicaly finished a well-placed throughball from Rayan Cherki. Jeremy Doku then capitalised on a defencive error, dispossessing Moises Caicedo before slotting home a third to seal the result and silence the home crowd.

The victory moves City within six points of league leaders Arsenal, with the added advantage of a game in hand.

The result sets the stage for a pivotal encounter at the Etihad Stadium next week, where City will host the Gunners in a high-stakes title showdown.