SCI honours orphan winners of Quran competition across 6 countries

SHARJAH, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) organised an awards ceremony honouring 54 winners of its Quran competition, selected from 260 participating sponsored orphans registered with the SCI, as part of the contest held in six countries included in its sponsorship programme.

Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Ali, Director of the Sponsorship and Orphan Care Department, affirmed that the SCI has consistently organised Quran competitions for sponsored orphans, describing them as among the most meaningful cultural activities directed at orphans. He noted that such initiatives carry noble values that strengthen the orphans’ connection to the Holy Quran and instil Islamic values, alongside providing educational and living support.

Al Ali added that the competition witnessed strong turnout and notable engagement from the orphans, particularly as the participating countries host a large number of beneficiaries supported by the SCI.