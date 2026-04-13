‘Our Life in the UAE’ forum draws 31 million views across UAE, abroad

ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan, praised the pivotal role played by influencers, content creators and podcasters in conveying the message of the ‘Our Life in the UAE’ forum to audiences within the country and abroad.

He affirmed that this strong digital presence significantly amplified the forum’s reach and impact, with total views across various platforms exceeding 31 million within two days.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that the forum attracted more than 74 content creators from Emirati citizens and residents, in addition to the participation of a distinguished group of leading podcast hosts, who conveyed the forum’s message with a genuine national spirit and a contemporary style resonating with diverse segments of society in multiple languages.

He added that this level of engagement reflects growing community awareness of the forum’s message, held under the theme ‘Reflections on Love for the UAE’ and organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in collaboration with Sandooq Al Watan.

The message, embodied in the slogan ‘Proud of the UAE’, highlights a deep sense of belonging and loyalty to the nation and its leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He said that unity in love for the nation, loyalty to its leadership and standing behind its flag reflect collective pride in the UAE and demonstrate the cohesion of all segments of society under the banner of the Union.

Sheikh Nahyan also commended the contributions of participants who expressed pride in the UAE and their connection to its values of tolerance, coexistence and cultural openness, noting that digital platforms have become key partners in promoting positive values and enhancing the country’s global image.

He added that the wide reach achieved reflects the professionalism of content creators and their ability to engage diverse audiences, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a global model of human coexistence while reaffirming its ability to provide high levels of safety and security for citizens and residents.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak stressed that the UAE will continue to be a haven of safety, security and coexistence, supported by the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the unity of its people.

He described the forum as a reflection of collective pride and belonging, noting that it has evolved into a national celebration of love for the UAE while highlighting Emirati creativity across various fields.

For his part, Yasser Al Gargawi, Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan, praised the scale of participation and engagement with the forum’s activities, which conveyed a sincere message of love, loyalty and belonging from all segments of society, embodied in the slogan ‘Proud of the UAE’, which has become a unifying expression for everyone living in the country.

He also expressed pride in the contributions of Emirati and resident influencers and content creators who conveyed this message with sincerity.

Amira Mohammed, host of the Mawjat podcast, said her participation reflected pride in presenting the UAE as a comprehensive human experience shared with the world.

Saleh Al Kindi, host of the Al Wateen podcast, said participation was a national responsibility, highlighting the values of Emirati society and the bond between leadership and the people.

Dr. Louise Lambert, host of the Happiness podcast, said the UAE offers a global model for quality of life and societal wellbeing, while Ahmed Jaber, host of the Jaber podcast, noted that strong engagement reflects global interest in positive stories driven by the UAE’s achievements and values.