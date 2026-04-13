Cyclone Maila kills 11 people in Papua New Guinea

PORT MORESBY, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 11 people were killed as severe flooding and landslides triggered by Tropical Cyclone Maila struck Papua New Guinea, devastating entire villages after hitting coastal areas with force.

The National Broadcasting Corporation in Papua New Guinea reported that preliminary estimates indicate more than 10,000 people have been affected, while around 20,000 others are in urgent need of assistance across various parts of the Bougainville region.

Prime Minister James Marape said access to remote communities remains difficult as reports of damage continue, adding that the government has begun mobilising essential relief supplies, including food, clean water, medical aid and temporary shelters.

The cyclone also swept across the neighbouring Solomon Islands, causing significant damage in remote areas.

Cyclone Maila moved across the Solomon Sea with winds reaching nearly 300 kilometres per hour, briefly intensifying into a Category 5 storm before weakening to a tropical low.