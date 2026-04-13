UAE Team Emirates-XRG finishes second in Paris-Roubaix race

PARIS, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG finished second in the Paris-Roubaix race held yesterday, one of the most prestigious classics in professional cycling.

The credit for breaking the World Champion’s streak of three Monument victories went to Wout van Aert (Visma–Lease a Bike), who won a two-man sprint at the end of a race full of twists and turns.

Pogačar arrived determined to conquer the only Monument missing from his palmarès, and his strong form was evident early on as UAE Team Emirates-XRG set a fierce pace with 150km to go, significantly reducing the peloton.

At 120km from the finish, the Slovenian suffered a front-wheel puncture. After initially taking a neutral service bike, he later received his team bike from the car and began a determined 20km chase back to the front of the race – rejoining just before the crucial Arenberg Forest sector.

The iconic cobbled section proved decisive for Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin–Deceuninck), who was delayed by a double puncture. Despite trailing by over two minutes, the Dutch rider launched an impressive comeback, closing to within 30 seconds of the leaders and eventually finishing fourth.

Following further mechanical issues – a bike change for Pogačar and a puncture for Van Aert – the pair launched a decisive attack in the Auchy-lez-Orchies à Bersée sector with 54km remaining. From there, they rode clear together all the way to the Roubaix velodrome, where Van Aert produced a flawless sprint to take victory, leaving the World Champion in second place.

Wout van Aert claimed first place with a time of 5:16:52, followed by Tadej Pogačar in second, while Jasper Stuyven finished third, 13 seconds behind.