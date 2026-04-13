Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure signs insurance agreement with Sukoon Takaful to provide financial protection for housing beneficiaries

DUBAI, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, has signed a partnership agreement with Sukoon Takaful, a leading provider of insurance and takaful services.

The agreement aims to offer a comprehensive insurance protection umbrella for beneficiaries of housing loans, enhancing the sustainability of the housing support system and expanding insurance inclusion.

This agreement builds on the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to develop the housing finance system, following the positive outcomes achieved by the initiative launched last year. That initiative marked the first phase of providing insurance coverage for housing loan beneficiaries.

The new agreement establishes a more comprehensive and sustainable framework, ensuring the continuity of these benefits and expanding access to support financing decisions for Emirati citizens, with a particular focus on senior citizens.

Under the agreement, the insurance coverage age limit has been extended up to 95 years, providing long-term and comprehensive protection for beneficiaries. This reflects a government direction towards expanding access to housing programmes and removing previous constraints that limited financing opportunities.

The agreement forms part of the financing ecosystem of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, highlighting strong institutional integration between the government, financial sector and insurance providers to develop innovative and sustainable financing solutions. It also introduces a unified insurance framework covering cases of death or total permanent disability, with extended coverage up to the age of 95. This expansion enhances access to housing loans and addresses challenges previously faced by certain segments in obtaining financing.

Eng. Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, stated that signing the agreement represents a qualitative shift in the development of the housing finance system in the UAE. He highlighted the integration of advanced insurance protection tools that enhance sustainability and mitigate risks associated with financing.

He further explained that the Ministry adopts a proactive approach in designing integrated solutions that address the needs of various segments of society, particularly senior citizens and retirees, by providing flexible insurance coverage aligned with evolving life stages and financial commitments. This approach gives beneficiaries greater confidence in their long-term housing stability.

Al Mansoori emphasised that collaboration between government entities and the banking and insurance sectors is a key pillar in building a flexible and sustainable housing system capable of adapting to economic and social changes. It also supports the delivery of innovative solutions that enhance family stability and improve quality of life in the UAE.

He added, “This agreement reflects the Programme’s firm commitment to developing a comprehensive and advanced housing support system that places citizens at the centre of its priorities and responds to their real needs at all stages of life. The Programme continues to build effective strategic partnerships with the financial and insurance sectors. Extending insurance coverage up to the age of 95 clearly demonstrates the government’s commitment to senior citizens and its dedication to ensuring their right to adequate and stable housing.”

He concluded, “This agreement is part of a series of qualitative initiatives led by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme to enhance housing policies and strengthen partnerships. It contributes to accelerating access to housing support, improving customer happiness, and achieving national goals related to quality of life and family stability.”