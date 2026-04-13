BRIDGE Alliance announces November 28 as launch date for second edition of BRIDGE Summit on Yas Island for five days

ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The BRIDGE Alliance announced that the second edition of the BRIDGE Summit will be held from 28th November to 2nd December 2026, relocating its venue to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in partnership with Miral Group, with the summit extended to five days.

This was announced during the Board of Directors meeting of the BRIDGE Alliance, chaired by Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed. The Board reviewed the outcomes of the first edition and the position it established for the summit as the largest global platform bringing together leaders and elite figures from the media, content, cultural, and creative industries across all their components, alongside decision-makers and investors, within a unified platform that enables more effective and integrated opportunities and partnerships worldwide.

The meeting addressed a wide range of topics related to planning for the BRIDGE 2026 Summit, which will witness a qualitative transformation in its structure and mechanisms. This includes transitioning from an annual event model to a year-round sustainable platform based on specialised tracks that address challenges facing the media sector, expanding partnerships, and launching practical initiatives that support responsible innovation—thereby establishing BRIDGE as a global reference for credibility and professional collaboration.

Abdullah Al Hamed affirmed, during his speech at the alliance’s third meeting, that the upcoming BRIDGE 2026 Summit will not be a mere continuation of previous editions, but rather a qualitative leap on three levels. The summit will move to Yas Island, offering a larger space that reflects the expansion of its agenda and ambitions; it will extend to five days instead of three, allowing innovation more time to flourish; and its content will focus on the creative economy, information integrity, and empowering future generations to shape a media landscape that not only conveys news but creates opportunities.

He emphasised that the goal is to transition from momentum to institutionalisation, from dialogue to execution, and from gathering voices to unifying efforts. He noted that BRIDGE serves as a bridge that brings together geopolitical contrasts at one table and unifies global ambitions under one roof.

The Chairman of the Alliance highlighted that the next phase of BRIDGE represents a decisive shift from the logic of an event to that of a system, and from seasonal activity to a long-term institutional project that redefines the role of media within the equation of development, economy, and knowledge.

For his part, Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of the BRIDGE Alliance, affirmed that the new updates to the BRIDGE Summit reflect the UAE’s transition from supporting the media, content, and entertainment economy to engineering its operational platforms. He noted that BRIDGE represents one of the most significant practical models in this sector, and that the second edition will focus on deepening the quality of professional engagement through structured mechanisms that connect investors, producers, media and technology platforms, content creators, and innovators within a unified platform that facilitates the development of business models, co-production, and expanded access to regional and global markets.

The meeting witnessed in-depth discussions among alliance members, who contributed rich ideas and perspectives, reflecting a shared understanding that the second edition of the BRIDGE Summit carries greater responsibility than the first. The focus is no longer on proving the concept, but on amplifying its impact and transforming the momentum generated by the first edition into a deeply rooted institutional path capable of withstanding the test of time.

Discussions emphasised the importance of ensuring that the upcoming summit serves as a platform for decision-making, not merely dialogue, and that it delivers measurable and actionable outcomes reflecting the true weight of the institutions under the alliance.