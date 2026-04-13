Abu Dhabi Judicial Department completes 8,886 civil marriages, wills in Q1 2026

ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), through the Civil Family Court, recorded 8,886 civil marriage and civil wills transactions between January and 25th March 2026.

This reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing position as a global destination for foreigners seeking a civil legislative environment that safeguards family and financial rights in line with international standards.

Statistics from the Civil Family Court showed the attestation of 4,320 civil marriage contracts for foreigners, alongside the issuance of 4,566 civil wills during the same period. This highlights the impact of Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021 on civil marriage and its effects, supporting the formation of family ties and ensuring legal protection of assets within a framework aligned with best legal practices to enhance family and financial stability.

Between 28th February and 25th March 2026, the court recorded 2,614 transactions, including 934 new civil marriage contracts and 1,680 civil wills, reflecting the efficiency of judicial services and digital systems in handling increased demand with accuracy and speed.

Civil marriage figures, exceeding 4,300 contracts in less than three months, indicate rising demand among foreigners, whether residents or visitors of various nationalities, to complete marriage procedures in Abu Dhabi, supported by streamlined processes and a reliable civil judicial system.

The growth in civil wills, reaching 4,566 by the end of March, reflects the effectiveness of the judicial framework, enabling foreign investors and resident families to manage and transfer their assets in accordance with civil principles through simplified procedures.