DoH conducts 4,540 licensing audit rounds for healthcare facilities during 2025

ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced the results of its inspection and audit activities conducted from January to December 2025. This initiative reaffirms the Department’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of all community members, enhancing the quality of healthcare services and ensuring the safety and resilience of the Emirate’s healthcare system.

During this period, DoH conducted 4,540 licensing audit rounds for healthcare facilities. Compliance audit rounds witnessed notable growth from 2,401 last year to 3,485 in 2025, a 31 percent increase including 100 percent coverage of all home healthcare providers.

These efforts reflect the expanded scope of regulatory oversight to identify early improvement opportunities, enhance service quality and ensure patient safety and patient-centred care.

Additionally, the Department implemented targeted oversight campaigns covering high-priority areas such as medication prescription and dispensing safety, laboratory operations, operational compliance requirements and healthcare sector Emiratisation. The majority of healthcare facilities demonstrated strong adherence to established standards, particularly regarding safety of service delivery and consistent application of operational controls.

Furthermore, laboratory audits identified opportunities for improvement in a limited number of small and medium sized laboratories, where corrective quality-enhancement plans are already underway.

Meanwhile, Tawteen audits highlighted the need for further improvements in certain facilities, necessitating continued support and sustained compliance efforts across the sector.

The Department recorded 1,831 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) cases during this period with a 98 percent closure rate, reaffirming DoH’s commitment to transparency, accountability and regulatory improvement.

The ‘Voice of the Community’ initiative further strengthens these efforts, by enabling residents to share suggestions, concerns and appreciation, directly shaping service improvements and regulatory priorities.

To complement these efforts, DoH continued issuing and updating regulatory standards during 2025, including Medical Waste Management Standard to ensure safe and sustainable practices across all healthcare facilities.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “The Department’s audit and oversight efforts reflect an evolving healthcare system built on monitoring, transparency and shared accountability, reaffirming our steadfast commitment to ensuring that every community member receives safe and high-quality care. Through deepened regulatory supervision, collaboration with providers on continuous improvement and incorporating community feedback, we continue building trust and strengthening patient-centred healthcare approach.”

Dr. Fayeza Al Yafei, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality Sector at DoH, said, “The previous year’s results demonstrate tangible progress by the Emirate’s healthcare facilities. The Department’s priority remains ensuring that every facility delivers high-quality services under stringent safety standards, while working closely with providers to implement corrective actions and enhance service quality. Continuous improvement remains a core principle of the sector’s culture.”

DoH urges healthcare providers to maintain compliance with regulatory standards and encourages community members to engage through ‘Voice of the Community ‘channels, affirming that collaboration between regulator, providers and the community remains essential for a resilient, future-ready healthcare ecosystem.