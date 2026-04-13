Ajman Transport Authority records 5,681 permits in Q1 2026

AJMAN, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Transport Authority issued 5,681 permits during the first quarter of 2026, compared to 4,209 permits in the same period in 2025, marking a 35 percent increase, as part of its efforts to regulate permit services and enhance related procedures to improve operational efficiency and meet customer needs.

The recorded permits covered a variety of categories, including commercial licenses, passenger transport permits, truck, machinery and load permits, temporary transport permits for buses, trucks and machinery, truck or leased bus driver permits, delivery service permits, school bus permits, school bus driver permits, training for school bus supervisors, as well as permits for tourism and limousine vehicles from outside the emirate, reflecting the diversity of permit services provided by the Authority to support various transport-related activities.

Eng. Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation, affirmed that these figures reflect the Authority’s commitment to developing permit services and improving their efficiency in line with best practices, contributing to enhanced service quality and streamlined procedures.

He added that the Authority continues to improve work mechanisms and develop permit issuance procedures in a way that supports faster completion and enhances customer experience, in line with its direction toward delivering more efficient and effective services.