Khalifa University reaffirms leadership in translational research, innovation at QS Global Skills Week

WASHINGTON, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology reaffirmed its global leadership in translational research, innovation, and technology transfer in line with advancing the UAE’s national innovation agenda and economic diversification goals, at the QS Global Skills Week 2026, a premier international platform focused on the future of skills, employability, and higher education transformation, held in Washington DC.

As an invited panel member of a strategic roundtable session titled ‘Skills for Translational Research and Technology Transfer: Aligning University Output with Industry Needs’, Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, emphasised that translational research and technology commercialisation remain essential enablers of the UAE’s long-term vision to build a diversified, innovation-driven economy.

In this context, he highlighted some of the focus areas of Khalifa University Enterprise Company (KUEC), the University’s integrated commercialisation and technology transfer arm.

Professor Al Hajri said, “Translational research is where knowledge meets commitment, and universities must go beyond discovery to ensure that research delivers tangible value — especially through new technologies, scalable solutions, and sustainable enterprises that address real-world challenges.

Khalifa University’s proactive approach equips our researchers with commercial acumen, connects them with industry, and ensures that our discoveries contribute directly to economic diversification and societal progress. This is in line with the UAE’s strategic commitment to transition towards a knowledge-based economy, powered by advanced technology, innovation, and talent.”

Central to Khalifa University’s translational ecosystem is KUEC, which provides an end-to-end platform that supports intellectual property protection, venture creation, licensing, industrial collaboration, and market deployment.

Through KUEC, Khalifa University has demonstrated its ability to convert frontier research into impact-driven technologies. These include advanced materials and energy solutions developed at the University that have been successfully licensed to regional industry partners, contributing to improved efficiency and sustainability across the energy sector.

In health and biomedical innovations, the University’s research labs have progressed through proof-of-concept and early commercialisation stages, enabling pathways towards clinical validation and market adoption.

In addition, deep-tech startups originating from Khalifa University faculty and researchers have been supported through KUEC’s venture development framework, attracting external investment and forming strategic partnerships with global technology firms.