Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi inaugurates SAM Headquarters

SHARJAH,13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, officially inaugurated the company’s new headquarters in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman, and Waleed Al Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer, alongside a number of senior executives and employees.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi affirmed that the new headquarters marks a qualitative transformation in the company’s institutional journey, reflecting a deeply held belief that human capital is the true wealth and principal driver of sustainable development.

He further emphasised that investing in an integrated, flexible, and innovation-driven work environment directly contributes to value creation, enhances competitiveness, and strengthens the company’s ability to anticipate and shape the future.

Sheikh Mohammed also noted that the company continues to move forward with confidence, empowering national talent, refining capabilities, and attracting specialised expertise within a framework grounded in innovation and role integration. This approach is further strengthened by strategic partnerships across the public and private sectors, reinforcing the company’s position as a leading and influential development partner.

He further explained that the selection of the headquarters’ location is grounded in a comprehensive strategic vision that places the company at the heart of Sharjah’s economic activity, close to key partners and vital projects. This positioning enhances its readiness to capture promising investment opportunities and consolidates its role as a key driver of economic and social development, as well as a pillar supporting the emirate’s journey towards a more prosperous and sustainable future.

The inauguration of the new headquarters marks a significant strategic milestone in the company’s journey, embodying its commitment to establishing an integrated institutional model that enhances operational efficiency, elevates governance standards, and supports long-term expansion and investment plans, in line with the Emirate of Sharjah’s economic vision.

The new headquarters is situated in a prime strategic location near Sharjah International Airport and Souq Al Haraj, within a thriving economic district. It is also adjacent to the “voco” hotel, developed in partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, further reinforcing the site’s standing as an emerging and promising business destination.

The design of the new headquarters draws inspiration from the symbolism of caravans and vessels, representing a continuous journey of perseverance through challenges towards success and excellence. The architecture combines stone and glass in a refined manner, creating a strong visual identity that reflects confidence and ambition, while establishing the building as a contemporary landmark integrated with its urban surroundings.