Al Hamriyah Club adopts timeline for Sports Excellence Award

SHARJAH, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club has set the timeline for the inaugural "Al Hamriyah Sports and Community Excellence Award" as part of the club's 2023-2027 strategic plan. Applications will be accepted from 1 to 25 May, followed by evaluation from 1 to 15 June. Winners will be honoured at a ceremony to be held later.

The award aims to recognise outstanding members of the club, including players, technical and administrative staff, and employees, as well as partner organisations, the local community, and sports and community organisations.

The individual awards are grouped into four categories: Athletes (Best Junior Athlete, Best Youth Athlete, Best Young Athlete, Lifetime Achievement); Future Sports Partners (Best Sports Media Influencer, Best Sports Activist, Best Athlete Mentor, Best Sports Family); Future Community Partners (Best Community Media Professional, Best Community Activist); and Functions (Best Committee Chair, Best Supervisor/Administrator, Best Administrative Staff Member, Best Coach, Best Technical Staff Member, Best Support Staff Member, Best Innovator).

The awards also include two institutional-level categories: Future Sports Partners (Best Sports Supporting Institution and Best Institution Financially Supporting Sports Programs) and Future Community Partners (Best Community Project, Best Institution Financially Supporting Community Programs, and Best Institution for Community Programs).

Hamid Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Hamriyah Club, said that adopting the award’s timetable marks a significant step following the completion of the planning and preparation phases.

It ensures the presentation of a first edition that reflects the club’s vision of institutional and sporting excellence, contributes to creating a positive competitive environment that promotes a culture of motivation and appreciation, and strengthens partnerships that support its journey towards sustainable sporting and community impact, he added.