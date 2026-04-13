Al Ansari Exchange, Etihad Credit Bureau launch individual credit report service through Al Ansari Exchange branches

DUBAI, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ansari Exchange has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Etihad Credit Bureau to provide individual credit report services through its extensive branch network across the UAE.

This initiative aims to enhance financial transparency and broaden customers’ access to reliable credit data.

The launch of this service forms part of the company’s strategy to develop innovative financial services and expand the range of value-added solutions offered to customers, supporting the UAE’s efforts to strengthen financial literacy and promote responsible financial practices.

This initiative builds on the success of the corporate credit report service launched by Al Ansari Exchange in partnership with the bureau in September 2024, further strengthening the partnership and enabling a wider segment of customers to benefit from trusted credit data.

Individuals can now request their official credit reports from the bureau directly at more than 285 Al Ansari Exchange branches across the UAE, allowing them to review their credit history, gain a clearer understanding of their financial standing, and make more informed financial decisions.

Harnessing the power of the UAE’s largest branch network and a future-forward digital strategy, Al Ansari Exchange continues to set the benchmark for accessibility. Our presence in every Emirate ensures that world-class financial services are always within reach, supported by our continuous investment in cutting-edge financial technology.

This initiative also supports the UAE’s broader objectives of promoting financial awareness and transparency and encouraging responsible financial behavior by enabling individuals to easily access reliable credit data that supports personal financial planning and effective management of financial obligations.

Commenting on the launch, Ali Al Najjar, Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “Expanding our collaboration with Etihad Credit Bureau to introduce individual credit report services marks an important step in our commitment to advancing financial inclusion and empowering customers with access to financial information that helps them better understand their credit standing.

By leveraging our extensive branch network across the UAE, together with our advanced digital solutions, we continue to deliver innovative services that facilitate access to financial tools supporting well-informed financial decisions.”

Commenting on the partnership, Hammad Khan, Director, Customer Experience at Etihad Credit Bureau said: “We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Al Ansari Exchange to further enhance access to credit information across the UAE. At Etihad Credit Bureau, our focus is on enabling greater transparency within the financial ecosystem and equipping individuals with reliable data to better understand and manage their credit profiles.”