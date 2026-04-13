Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation announces winners of 'Date Palm Tree Through the Eyes of the World' Competition

ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation affiliated with Erth Zayed Philanthropies Foundation, UAE Presidential Court, announced the winners’ names of the “Date Palm Tree Through the Eyes of the World” Competition, in its 17th session, 2026.

The competition is held under the generous patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees, reflecting the role of photography in documenting the relationship between humanity and nature, by promoting shared human values.

The results are as follows:

Category One (Date Palm Tree):

1. First Place: Hamed AlGhanboosi

2. Second Place: Sultan Alnaqeeb

3. Third Place:Mohamed Al Jalandi

Category Two (Humans & the Date Palm Tree)

1. First Place: Majid bin Obaid Al Amri

2. Second Place: Shyjith Onden Cheriyath

3. Third Place: Mohsin Alhajri

This was confirmed by Dr. Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid, Prof., Award’s Secretary-General, who stated that the Competition represents a continuation of the UAE’s vision, inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who extended a special value to the date tree, which symbolized life and generosity, and ensured extending the love and deep-rooted connection to the land to all coming generations.

This year's Competition witnessed a broad participation from photographers from across the world, particularly young photographers. Where 54 photographers, representing 17 countries submitted 276 photographs, presenting a Simple and beautiful view of the Date Palm tree. Their photographs reflected the diversity of cultures and the shared values associated with the environment and sustainability.

The Competition resulted in the selection of winning photographers in the "Date Palm" and "Humans and the Date Palm" categories, with the winning photographs expressing the strong relationship between humanity and this blessed tree.

Dr. Zaid then added that the competition serves as a global platform bringing together youth and creatives from various countries. This contributes to utilizing photography as an educational and cultural tool to promote environmental awareness, highlighting the heritage and tourism value of the date palm tree, and encouraging cultural dialogue among people.

He also added that this international engagement reflects the growing role of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies Foundation, in empowering youth around the world and providing them with opportunities to express their connection to nature, transforming visual creativity into a humanitarian message that supports sustainability.

Through this initiative, the Award continues to build bridges of communication between cultures, strengthening the presence of the date palm tree as a global symbol that brings together heritage and innovation, while inspiring younger generations to contribute to environmental protection and the preservation of natural resources for a more sustainable future.