UAE-China Business Promotion Conference explores strengthening strategic partnerships in trade & investment

BEIJING, 13th April 2026 (WAM) - The UAE-China Business Promotion Conference, held under the theme “From Vision to Value”, gathered ministers, senior officials, and business leaders from both countries to explore new avenues for collaboration, investment and innovation.

The conference was held on the sidelines of the official visit of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, who is leading a high-level delegation to the People’s Republic of China.

During the conference, the two countries signed 24 Memorandums of Understanding, further bolstering bilateral economic, trade and investment relations.

In his opening remarks, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, underscored the significance of the Conference in strengthening bilateral cooperation and unlocking new opportunities for bilateral growth.

He said, “The UAE and China share a longstanding economic partnership, built on decades of cooperation and a shared vision for prosperity. Non-oil trade between our nations surpassed the US$100 billion mark for the first time in 2025, achieving a record annual growth of 24.5% to reach US$111.5 billion (AED 410 billion). We will continue to work closely across key sectors to promote sustainable economic outcomes that serve the interests of both nations.”

China remains the UAE’s largest trading partner, accounting for around 11 percent of the UAE’s total non-oil trade. It ranks first in imports and 11th in non-oil exports from the UAE. The UAE is also China’s leading trading partner in the Middle East and Africa, contributing more than 20% of China’s non-oil trade with the region over the past decade. It is also its largest partner in the Arab world in non-oil commodities, accounting for approximately one-third of the total.

The conference was co-hosted by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade (MoFT) and China’s Ministry of Commerce (MoFCOM), and co-organised by the UAE Embassy in Beijing and the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME).