Zayed Award for Human Fraternity opens submissions for 2027 edition

ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The search for the next honorees of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity has officially begun, with the opening of nominations for the prize’s eighth edition, reinforcing the award’s global standing and growing impact in promoting the values of human fraternity and honoring individuals and organizations building bridges of understanding and peaceful coexistence among peoples.

The annual humanitarian award honors individuals and organizations making outstanding contributions to advancing human fraternity, promoting dialogue, and fostering solidarity, in alignment with the values of the historic Document on Human Fraternity signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by the late His Holiness Pope Francis, 266th pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

Named after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE, the award reflects Sheikh Zayed’s moral legacy, humanitarianism, and respect for others and helping them regardless of religion, gender, race, or nationality.

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Secretary-General Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, said: “Opening nominations for the independent global award’s eighth edition reflects the continuity of its mission to highlight and honor pioneering humanitarian efforts that serve humanity and advance the values of human fraternity worldwide.”

He added that the award “continues to support high-impact initiatives that translate the principles of the historic Document on Human Fraternity into practical programs that create sustainable impact in communities around the globe. We look forward to receiving new nominations this year for individuals and entities making meaningful contributions to advancing the values of human fraternity globally.”

The annual award, which includes a financial prize of US$1 million, was established following the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi in 2019 between His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb and the late His Holiness Pope Francis, during which the two prominent religious leaders signed the Document on Human Fraternity, a pivotal declaration in modern history.

Since 2019, the award has recognized 20 honorees from 20 countries for their contributions across a wide range of humanitarian fields, including health, education, sustainability, refugee support, community development, food relief, and empowerment of youth and women, among others.

Nominations can be submitted through the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity’s official website - https://zayedaward.org - until October 1, 2026.