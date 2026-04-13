AED 2.92 billion in real estate valuation transactions in Ajman in Q1

AJMAN, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman recorded a notable increase in the number of real estate valuation transactions during the first quarter of this year, with growth reaching 63%, totaling AED 2.92 billion across 961 transactions.

H.E. Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, confirmed that valuation transactions for real estate project units reached 293 transactions, with a total value of AED 188.2 million—an increase of 71% compared to the same period in 2025.

He stated that the data in the quarterly real estate report reflects the positive performance of Ajman’s real estate market and highlights the growing volume of investments, supported by a competitive environment and a flexible investment strategy that enhances investor confidence in the emirate. He also noted the registration of 434 real estate valuation transactions related to investor Golden Residencies, with a total value of AED 767.7 million.

He explained that commercial property valuation transactions reached 115, marking a 42% increase, with a total value of AED 1.6 billion. These were followed by residential properties valued at AED 823.8 million, and then industrial properties with a total of AED 285.6 million.