UAE President and King of Bahrain discuss fraternal relations and regional developments

MANAMA,13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain during a fraternal visit to the country.

The two sides discussed the close ties and cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain, as well as ways to further strengthen relations in a manner that supports their development priorities and mutual interests and benefits their peoples.

His Majesty welcomed His Highness, and the two leaders engaged in cordial discussions reflecting the depth of relations between their countries and leaderships while affirming their shared commitment to continued consultation and coordination, particularly in light of regional developments.

They also discussed developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as their impact on maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy.

The meeting addressed the Iranian terrorist aggression targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE, Bahrain, and other countries in the region, noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty and international law and norms and undermines regional peace and security.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with several officials.

From the Bahraini side, the meeting was attended by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister; His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander and Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), President of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), and a number of officials.