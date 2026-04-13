House of wisdom expands cultural cooperation with Ambrosiana in Milan

SHARJAH, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The House of Wisdom in Sharjah has explored opportunities to expand cultural and knowledge-based cooperation with the Ambrosiana Library in Milan, one of Europe’s oldest libraries, founded in the early 17th century. This aligns with Sharjah’s vision and ongoing efforts to strengthen its global cultural presence, particularly in Italy.

This visit by a delegation from House of Wisdom, including Executive Director Marwa Al Aqroubi, was received by Monsignor Alberto Rocca, Director of the library. The delegation toured the library’s departments and rare collections, including manuscripts and valuable books spanning centuries of knowledge.

The collection comprises thousands of manuscripts and books, notably rare Arabic and Islamic manuscripts, as well as works linked to prominent intellectual and artistic figures such as Leonardo da Vinci and Giovanni Battista Montini.

The visit builds on cooperation initiated after the 2024 visit of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, to the Ambrosiana Library. That visit led to major initiatives, including the digitisation of thousands of rare Arabic and Islamic manuscripts dating back more than 450 years, making them accessible online for the first time worldwide.

It also reflects ongoing institutional engagement between both sides, following a series of mutual visits and meetings, including a prior visit by the Ambrosiana Library’s management to Sharjah and to House of Wisdom. These engagements explored ways to deepen cooperation and build a more impactful partnership.

During the visit, both sides discussed opportunities to develop practical partnerships, including knowledge exchange, activation of heritage collections, and the organisation of joint exhibitions and cultural programmes. These initiatives aim to highlight rare Arabic manuscripts and expand access for researchers and wider audiences.

Marwa Al Aqroubi said: “Italy has long been a major centre for preserving knowledge and supporting its evolution from the Middle Ages through the early European Renaissance. This journey intersected with the contributions of Arab civilisation, which played a key role in preserving, developing and transmitting this heritage. At House of Wisdom, we regard this legacy as a foundation for building cultural and knowledge partnerships within modern institutional frameworks.”

She added: “Our collaboration with the Ambrosiana Library reflects our shared heritage, creating pathways to reintroduce knowledge and to expand its relevance in today’s context. Guided by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, we are committed to strengthening international cooperation and developing joint cultural initiatives that promote knowledge and cultural awareness.”

Monsignor Alberto Rocca highlighted that cooperation with House of Wisdom offers a strategic platform for developing modern approaches to presenting knowledge, in line with global shifts in reading and research. He noted the library’s rich collection of rare Arabic and Islamic manuscripts, including early copies of the Quran in Kufic script, linguistic works such as Sibawayh’s book, and manuscripts in medicine and literature. The Vincenzo Pinelli collection also includes hundreds of manuscripts of significant scientific and historical value.

He added that his previous visit to House of Wisdom in Sharjah introduced him to an advanced model of contemporary cultural institution management. He praised its role in connecting heritage with modern knowledge and in creating an interactive environment that combines research and creativity. He emphasised that this helped establish a strong foundation for practical collaboration.

Rocca also expressed interest in strengthening cooperation through joint exhibitions and cultural programmes that showcase these rare collections, present them in contemporary contexts, and expand their reach to a wider international audience.

He said: “This body of knowledge has been built over centuries. The challenge today is to revitalise it so it is more present and relevant to current generations, which gives this collaboration its strategic importance.”

The visit reflects a shared commitment to building a sustainable institutional relationship and to reinforcing the role of knowledge as a bridge between cultures. It underscores the importance of culture in fostering mutual understanding and in shaping a more open and integrated future—aligned with House of Wisdom’s vision of expanding global cultural partnerships.