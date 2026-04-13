RTA completes phase II of Marine Transport Station Waiting Area Upgrade Project

DUBAI, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed Phase II of the Marine Transport Station Waiting Area Upgrade Project. The phase covered five stations: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Fahidi, Bluewaters, Baniyas, and Al Seef. The project supports the ongoing development of marine transport infrastructure and service quality, contributing to Dubai’s standing as a leading global destination for mobility.

Phase II adopted design concepts inspired by the emirate’s maritime heritage, reflecting Dubai’s cultural identity while responding to contemporary urban development requirements. The upgrades support customers’ physical, psychological and social wellbeing in line with Dubai’s Quality of Life Strategy through the provision of enhanced comfort, safety, and carefully planned spatial organisation.

This phase builds on Phase I, completed last year, which covered five stations: Marina Promenade, Marina Terrace, Marina Walk, Marina Mall Marine Transport Station North, and Marina Mall Marine Transport Station South, and recorded high levels of customer satisfaction.

Khalaf Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Director of Marine Transport at Public Transport Agency, RTA, said: “The selection of Phase II stations was based on customer satisfaction assessments. The stations were equipped with air-conditioning systems, additional seating, expanded waiting areas, and entrances and exits designed to accommodate senior citizens and women.

Facilities also included free Wi-Fi, public address systems, and real-time passenger information display screens for marine transport services; factors that enhance the quality of life, customer service, and foster a well-organised and visually appealing urban environment”.

“RTA applies the highest safety and security standards to provide a comfortable and secure waiting environment at marine transport stations. Waiting areas are equipped with surveillance cameras and fire alarm systems, and comply with regulatory requirements to ensure the safety and comfort of all users,” Al Zarooni added.

He added: “The design of waiting areas takes into account the requirements of Dubai Universal Design Code for People of Determination, ensuring accessibility and the provision of essential facilities. This reflects RTA’s commitment to inclusivity, enhancement of the urban landscape, and the continued advancement of quality of life and service standards across the emirate.”