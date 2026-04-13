SEDD launch its 2026–2028 strategic plan

SHARJAH, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has announced the launch of its 2026–2028 strategic plan to build a competitive, diversified, and sustainable economy in the emirate.

The strategy was unveiled at the department’s 22nd annual ceremony, outlining a vision to achieve comprehensive development and enhance a competitive business environment in line with Sharjah’s future economic directions.

The plan is built on key institutional values, including transparency and governance, sustainability and trust, innovation and proactivity, and competitiveness and entrepreneurial thinking, to ensure institutional excellence and improved performance.

The strategy focuses on four main pillars:

Competitive economic growth: Enhancing Sharjah’s position as an attractive investment destination by attracting high-quality projects and fostering a flexible, competitive economic environment.

Safe and sustainable business environment: Strengthening regulatory and legislative frameworks to ensure business continuity, protect investors and consumers, and promote sustainable practices.

Proactive and innovative services: Advancing smart, anticipatory government services that efficiently meet business needs, supported by digital infrastructure and integrated systems aligned with Sharjah’s digital transformation strategy.

Leading institutional system: Building a high-performing institutional framework by developing human capital, advancing digital capabilities, and strengthening governance, transparency, and innovation.

The strategy includes a range of initiatives to simplify procedures, enhance the customer experience, and adopt advanced technologies to deliver exceptional services to investors and businesses.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, the department's Chairman, said the strategy aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

He noted that the plan addresses evolving economic challenges and supports sustainable growth, thereby reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a global economic destination.

The department confirmed that the strategy was developed through a comprehensive approach grounded in economic analysis and foresight, with innovation and sustainability as key pillars of the emirate’s economic roadmap.