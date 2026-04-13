Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises literary forum to discuss shortlist for International Prize for Arabic Fiction – 'Arabic Booker'

ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) organised a literary forum in collaboration with Al Multaqa Literary Salon, hosted by the Louvre Abu Dhabi, bringing together 16 reading clubs and cultural salons to discuss the works shortlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) 2026 – also known as the “Arabic Booker”.

The event forms part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to supporting the cultural scene, promote Arabic literature, and advance the Arabic novel in cultural discourse, positioning it as a key contributor to building a society of avid readers and critical thinkers. This aligns with the UAE’s vision to invest in culture and knowledge, and serves to cement Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for literary creativity.

The forum featured six panel discussions that explored the key characteristics of contemporary Arabic storytelling, through in-depth critical readings of the shortlisted works that examined their artistic structures, narrative techniques, intellectual themes, and the cultural contexts. The discussions aimed to reflect on current trends in Arabic novel writing and highlight the diversity and richness of its creative experiences.

The sessions saw notable engagement between critics and writers on one hand, and an audience of more than 130 readers and literary enthusiasts on the other, representing 16 reading clubs and literary salons across the UAE. Participants exchanged views and raised thoughtful questions about the broad range of intellectual and philosophical propositions, as well as the social and political themes addressed by the six shortlisted novels.

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, said: “Organising this forum reflects our commitment at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to developing high-quality cultural platforms that deepen literary discourse, strengthen the Arabic novel’s presence in the cultural scene, and provide spaces for discussion and analysis that keep pace with the evolution and diversity of Arabic storytelling. This, in turn, supports the Centre’s objectives to promote knowledge, encourage reading, and advance the use of the Arabic language.”

Al Tunaiji added: "The forum amplifies the impact of the ALC’s Community Campaign to Support Sustainable Reading, which launched its second edition this year in alignment with the principles and values of the ‘Year of Family’ initiative. A great deal of thought went into organising the forum’s sessions and selecting participants, to ensure that audiences could follow, engage, and interact with critics and writers in meaningful discussions regarding the shortlisted novels, which represented some of the most prominent contemporary literary works.

This serves to elevate critical awareness, support the continuity of cultural activity, and strengthen the role of literary salons as impactful platforms that enrich the cultural discourse.”

Six novels were shortlisted for this year’s International Prize for Arabic Fiction: ‘Asl al-Anwaa’ (The Origin of Species) by Ahmed Abdel Latif from Egypt, ‘Manaam Qayloola’ (Siesta Dream) by Amin Zaoui from Algeria, ‘Fawqa Ra’si Sahaaba’ (A Cloud Above My Head) by Doaa Ibrahim from Egypt, ‘Ughalibu Majra an-Nahr’ (I Resist the River’s Current) by Said Khatibi from Algeria, ‘Al Raa’I’ (The Seer) by Diaa Jubaili from Iraq, and ‘Ghaybat May’ (May’s Absence) by Najwa Barakat from Lebanon.

The shortlist reflects the diversity of Arabic narrative experiences and the range of themes they address, from identity and social and political transformations to the complex relationship between reality and narrative, alongside other literary issues and ideas.

The forum also featured a live broadcast of the ceremony announcing the winner of the 2026 International Prize for Arabic Fiction, which was awarded to Algerian author Said Khatibi for his novel ‘Ughalibu Majra an-Nahr’ (I Resist the River’s Current).

The IPAF is regarded as one of the most prominent literary awards dedicated to novels written in Arabic, offering a USD50,000 prize to the winning novel, while each shortlisted author receives USD10,000. It is supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), represented by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, reaffirming the Emirate’s commitment to supporting literary creativity and enhancing the standing of Arab writers.

Organising events of this kind enables the Centre to sustain its efforts to make knowledge more accessible, encourage reading, and strengthen the use of Arabic in scientific, educational, cultural, and creative fields, while enriching the language’s presence in global cultural discourse.