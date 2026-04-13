University of Lugano hosts book signing ceremony for 'The Artificial Womb… A world Beyond Human Reproduction' by Jamal Al Suwaidi

LUGANO, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Lugano in Switzerland hosted, on Monday, a book signing ceremony for “The Artificial Womb… A world Beyond Human Reproduction” by Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR).

The event was attended by Luisa Lambertini, Rector of the University of Lugano, and Professor Abdallah Raweh, a renowned cardiac surgeon, along with a number of academic leaders.

During the ceremony, Dr. Al Suwaidi treasured the university’s scientific and intellectual role in supporting research and promoting enlightened thought.

The book discusses the growing global interest in the artificial womb, driven by rapid technological and scientific advancements.

He emphasised that the book offers a comprehensive examination of one of the most significant future scientific issues, addressing the nature of this technology, its development pathways, and its potential prospects, as well as analysing its social and cultural dimensions and its implications for the structure of the family and society.