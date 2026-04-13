UAE to participate at 19th Defence Services Asia in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Leading United Arab Emirates (UAE) defence and security companies will be participating at the Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA 2026) within the UAE Pavilion, taking place from 20 to 23 April 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The UAE Pavilion is participating in DSA 2026 with the support of the UAE Ministry of Defence, the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and is organised by the ADNEC Group, a Modon company. Over the course of the four-day event, the pavilion will host visits from international delegations and industry decision-makers.

High-level meetings are planned to build new partnerships between UAE entities and international defence companies, highlighting the pivotal role of DSA 2026 in promoting international collaboration within the defence and security sectors.

The UAE Pavilion will feature prominent companies such as EDGE Group, Calidus Group, RESOURCE INDUSTRIES and ASIS Boats. These leading national companies will showcase a wide range of advanced defence products and services, including electronic weapons systems, armoured vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), air defence systems, communications, RIB boats, and training & simulation technologies.

Capital Events, the event management arm of the ADNEC Group, along with Al Jundi Journal and Nation Shield, the official journals of the UAE Ministry of Defence and media partners for the UAE Pavilion, will participate alongside leading defence and security companies.

Capital Events will be showcasing the UAE’s leading defence events, including the 2027 editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), as well as the upcoming International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) 2026, and the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2028.

The UAE Pavilion provides a platform for visitors to engage with industry leaders, explore advanced defence technologies, and discuss collaboration opportunities. Participating in DSA 2026 allows UAE national defence companies to showcase their latest innovations to the expanding Asian defence market, fostering partnerships and enhancing their global presence.

Since its inception in 1988, DSA has evolved into one of the most influential defence and security events in Asia, attracting over 1,200 international companies from more than 60 countries. The exhibition provides a vital platform for strategic engagement, technology exchange, and business development across all domains of defence and security.