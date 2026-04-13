King of Bahrain, US Central Command Commander discuss regional developments

MANAMA, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Bahrain, received Admiral Charles Bradford Cooper II, the Commander of the US Central Command, and an accompanying delegation.

King Hamad commended the key and active role played by the United States of America alongside allied countries in strengthening regional and global security and stability.

Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said the meeting reviewed regional and international developments, in addition to matters of mutual interest.