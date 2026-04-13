EU exported €366.2 bn worth of medicinal and pharmaceutical products, imported €145.7 bn in 2025: Eurostat

BRUSSELS, 13th April, 2026 (WAM) -- In 2025, the EU exported €366.2 billion worth of medicinal and pharmaceutical products and imported €145.7 billion, resulting in a record trade surplus of €220.5 billion.

Compared with 2024, exports rose by 16.0% (from €315.7 billion), and imports increased by 21.0% (from €120.4 billion).

According to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, Ireland was the EU’s largest exporter of medicinal and pharmaceutical products to countries outside the EU, with exports valued at €93.8 billion, followed by Germany (€67.9 billion) and Belgium (€38.5 billion).

The largest importers from countries outside the EU were Italy (€27.5 billion), Belgium (€24.7 billion) and Germany (€24.2 billion).

The United States was the main destination for extra-EU exports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products in 2025, accounting for 43.8% of all exports, valued at €160.6 billion. Switzerland was the second largest partner (16.3%, €59.7 billion), followed by the United Kingdom (5.6%, €20.6 billion).

Most of the imports to the EU came from the United States (41.2%, €60.1 billion), Switzerland (28.4%, €41.4 billion) and China (9.0%, €13.1 billion).